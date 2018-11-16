Brokers Offer Predictions for SolarWinds Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SWI)

SolarWinds Inc (NYSE:SWI) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SolarWinds in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst R. Owens now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

SWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE:SWI opened at $15.00 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter.

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

