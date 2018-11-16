Brokers Set Expectations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) – Stock analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.45). Gabelli also issued estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. WBB Securities raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

TTPH opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 409,567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 937.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 391,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 249,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

