Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Shares Sold by Northern Capital Management LLC

Northern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.2% of Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $175,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $200,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.50 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

