BROTHER 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (BRAT)

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One BROTHER token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. BROTHER has a total market cap of $17,843.00 and $0.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BROTHER has traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BROTHER alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00140563 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00226851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.59 or 0.10408895 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009869 BTC.

BROTHER Token Profile

BROTHER’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for BROTHER is bro-consortium.io. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat.

BROTHER Token Trading

BROTHER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BROTHER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BROTHER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BROTHER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BROTHER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.