Buckeye Partners (BPL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 460776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Specifically, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,052,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL)

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

