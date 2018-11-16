Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Position Reduced by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPL. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 80.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter worth $680,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 43.2% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,207 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 2,013.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 104.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Buckeye Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Buckeye Partners stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

