Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,590 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.21 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

