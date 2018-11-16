Buckingham Research Lowers At Home Group (HOME) Price Target to $37.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 49,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,253. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. At Home Group has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $93,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Investment Holdings, Llc sold 4,591,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $152,035,292.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,734,776 shares of company stock worth $157,131,055. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in At Home Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 123.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.