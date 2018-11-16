Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 91,474 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 91,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $123,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 843,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,566. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.60. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 317,583 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 181,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

