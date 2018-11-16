Cable One Inc (CABO) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 6,904.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 361.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $14,683,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $9,826,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $11,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $860.00 price target on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $845.67.

NYSE CABO opened at $871.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $597.40 and a 1-year high of $924.31.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 29.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total transaction of $211,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cable One Inc (CABO) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/cable-one-inc-cabo-shares-bought-by-campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc.html.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.