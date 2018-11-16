CAE (CAE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CAE stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. CAE has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3,246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

