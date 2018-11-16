CAE (CAE) Trading Up 7.4% After Dividend Announcement

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$26.33 and last traded at C$26.24. Approximately 322,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 513,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$29.00 target price on CAE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$730.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.39999990834698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

