CAE’s (CAE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. CAE has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.29 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 81.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 488,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth $510,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CAE by 41.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 461,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 135,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 43.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,172,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

