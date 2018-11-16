CalAmp (CAMP) & Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Critical Contrast

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CalAmp and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $365.91 million 1.82 $16.61 million $0.92 20.88 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $23.60 billion 1.20 -$4.13 billion ($0.47) -18.13

CalAmp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CalAmp has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp 3.88% 16.87% 6.67% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson -9.26% -0.43% -0.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CalAmp and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 0 4 4 0 2.50 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 1 6 3 0 2.20

CalAmp presently has a consensus price target of $27.43, indicating a potential upside of 42.78%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus price target of $8.18, indicating a potential downside of 4.05%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CalAmp does not pay a dividend. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CalAmp beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless networking products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, and fixed and mobile wireless gateways and routers; telematics cloud platform applications; and software as a service applications. The company sells its products and services to customers in the transportation, government, construction, and automotive markets through direct sales organization, a network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as through Websites and digital presence. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of operations support systems and business support systems; packet core and communication; network functions virtualization and cloud infrastructure; application development and modernization; and consulting services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, and network design and optimization services to manage service provider's networks. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

