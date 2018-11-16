California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 10,000 GreenSky Inc (GSKY)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of GSKY opened at $9.70 on Friday. GreenSky Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $244,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Compass Point lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered GreenSky from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 10,000 GreenSky Inc (GSKY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/california-public-employees-retirement-system-acquires-shares-of-10000-greensky-inc-gsky.html.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.