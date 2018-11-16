California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $261,000 in Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Stock

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 729,552 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,646,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after buying an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Codexis by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 841,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 207,754 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of -1.60. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $279,394.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

