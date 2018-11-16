California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,375,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.53. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

