California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $231,000 Position in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,331,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 140,026 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 358,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

NYSE VCRA opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,676. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

