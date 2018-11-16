Cambrex (CBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Cambrex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE CBM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.42. Cambrex has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Cambrex’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambrex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh sold 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $603,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,510 shares of company stock worth $5,344,824 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambrex in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cambrex in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cambrex in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

