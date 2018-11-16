Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of IYY opened at $136.29 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $126.60 and a 12 month high of $147.61.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

