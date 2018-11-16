Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Changyou.Com worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYOU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Changyou.Com by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Changyou.Com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Changyou.Com by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Changyou.Com in the second quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Changyou.Com by 24.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYOU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

CYOU stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Changyou.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $883.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Changyou.Com Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

