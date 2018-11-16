Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,401 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,285,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after acquiring an additional 411,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,594,000 after acquiring an additional 722,092 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,121,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,773,000 after acquiring an additional 430,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

NYSE TSN opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-lowers-position-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.