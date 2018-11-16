Camden National Bank Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 77,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 58,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

