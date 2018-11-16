Camden National Bank Trims Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. FLIR Systems accounts for 3.0% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 503,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,335,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $47.54 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

