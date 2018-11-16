Camden National Bank Trims Stake in Camden National Co. (CAC)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Camden National were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $986,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 15.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

