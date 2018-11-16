Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Synovus Financial makes up about 1.1% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $37.51 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Blair acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,199.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

