Camtek (CAMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Camtek stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 32,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,692. Camtek has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 24.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 167.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 292,619 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $3,539,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 205.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

