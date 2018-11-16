Canaccord Genuity Cuts athenahealth (ATHN) Price Target to $135.00

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

ATHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann set a $138.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of athenahealth from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of athenahealth from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of athenahealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.05.

ATHN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. 109,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.74. athenahealth has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that athenahealth will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $340,770. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in athenahealth by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in athenahealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,258,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in athenahealth by 1,195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in athenahealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in athenahealth by 1,480.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 110,731 shares in the last quarter.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

