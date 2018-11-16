Canaccord Genuity Trims Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Target Price to $86.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 142,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,819. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.80. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $673,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,040.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,750 shares of company stock worth $2,855,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 966.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 149,522 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 241.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,378,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.