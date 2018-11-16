Canada Goose (GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$102.00 at Cowen

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective increased by Cowen from C$82.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.89.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up C$1.80 on Thursday, reaching C$91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 640,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.24. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$32.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.58.

In related news, insider John Moran sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.74, for a total transaction of C$1,048,013.10. Also, insider Kara Mackillop sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.52, for a total transaction of C$1,327,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,512.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

