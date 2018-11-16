Canada Goose (GOOS) PT Raised to $100.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of GOOS opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.24. Canada Goose has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 14.80%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

