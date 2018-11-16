Canadian Western Bank (CWB) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.25.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.61. 84,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,756. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$29.81 and a 52 week high of C$40.83.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$204.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.24895428532051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, insider Lester Shore purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.73 per share, with a total value of C$30,730.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $90,443.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.