Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,676 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.11% of NVR worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 57.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,727.09, for a total value of $2,727,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,413.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert W. Henley sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,145.61, for a total transaction of $31,862,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,464 shares of company stock worth $59,131,257. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $2,365.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,040.71 and a 12-month high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $38.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,410.00 price target (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,104.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

