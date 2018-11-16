Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $24.16 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $782,980,000 after buying an additional 1,977,446 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,922,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,420,000 after buying an additional 1,908,326 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,452,000 after buying an additional 1,319,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $168,658,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,853,000 after buying an additional 791,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $151.43 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $115.16 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

