Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 249 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Booking by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,888.87 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,690.34 and a 12 month high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking to $2,270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,155.87.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

