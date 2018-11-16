Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) a $65.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,273. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 26.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 452.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

