Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 8,900 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 245.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 144.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $66,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $320,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,600.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,935. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $104.23 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $116.64. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

