Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $8.51 Million Stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,883 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,878,000 after acquiring an additional 178,887 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,020,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,769,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,225,000 after acquiring an additional 366,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,347,000 after acquiring an additional 617,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of HZNP opened at $21.25 on Friday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a positive return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $8.51 Million Stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/capital-fund-management-s-a-has-8-51-million-stake-in-horizon-pharma-plc-hznp.html.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.