Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1,503.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Synovus Financial worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $110,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Blair bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,199.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

