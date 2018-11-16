Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stake in NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.72% of NutriSystem worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the third quarter worth $27,746,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 28.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,051,000 after purchasing an additional 606,301 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the second quarter valued at about $16,413,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 112,682.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 366,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,340,000 after purchasing an additional 274,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NTRI stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. NutriSystem’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

NutriSystem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NTRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of NutriSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

