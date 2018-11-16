Cappasity (CAPP) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $109,887.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,989,149 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

