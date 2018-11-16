Capstone Companies (CAPC) Issues Earnings Results

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The business had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter. Capstone Companies had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Shares of CAPC opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.35. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

