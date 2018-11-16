Carbonite Inc (CARB) Director Todd Krasnow Sells 6,218 Shares

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Director Todd Krasnow sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $173,544.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,587.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carbonite alerts:

On Tuesday, November 6th, Todd Krasnow sold 6,500 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $191,035.00.

Carbonite stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 355,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,382. The firm has a market cap of $945.16 million, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Carbonite Inc has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth about $5,825,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carbonite Inc (CARB) Director Todd Krasnow Sells 6,218 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/carbonite-inc-carb-director-todd-krasnow-sells-6218-shares.html.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.