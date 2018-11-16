Cardano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.74 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $51.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Exmo, CoinFalcon and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025304 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00050518 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00057294 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.02399980 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coinbe, Binance, Bithumb, Indodax, Upbit, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, OKEx, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, ABCC, Cryptohub, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

