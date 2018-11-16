Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will announce $36.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.29 billion and the lowest is $35.13 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $35.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $141.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.87 billion to $142.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $148.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cardinal Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,662.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

