CarGurus (CARG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price target on CarGurus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 459,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,532. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.21.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $5,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,005,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,646,652 shares of company stock worth $276,831,436 in the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $2,750,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $1,901,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $1,671,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $190,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.