CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 120,251 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $5,288,638.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 2,700 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $114,912.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 69,064 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $2,948,342.16.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $5,053,200.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $5,089,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $5,377,200.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $5,840,400.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $6,166,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $6,380,400.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $6,663,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $6,573,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.45 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 320.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 99.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,737 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $190,790,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 116,567.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 877.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 611,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $33,520,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

