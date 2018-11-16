CarMax (KMX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.03. 2,264,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,352. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 266.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CarMax by 3,526.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

