Carvana (CVNA) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares traded up 5.7% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $47.85. 986,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,051,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $760,360.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,080,714.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 896,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $58,212,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,771,286 shares of company stock worth $165,152,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $124,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Carvana by 61.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $201,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

