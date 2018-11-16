Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 92.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $129.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

